NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NantHealth by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NantHealth by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NantHealth by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NantHealth by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NantHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NH opened at $2.12 on Monday. NantHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH).

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.