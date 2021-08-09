National Bank Financial Boosts Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$399.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$9.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.48.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

