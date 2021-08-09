National Bank Financial Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.15.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

