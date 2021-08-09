National Bank Financial Raises Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

