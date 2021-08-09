National Bank Financial Weighs in on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$20.65 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

