National Bankshares Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.25.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.28.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

