National Bankshares Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

