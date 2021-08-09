Needham & Company LLC Cuts Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $11.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $329,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

