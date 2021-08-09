Needham & Company LLC Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $180.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total value of $427,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,589 shares of company stock worth $6,954,036 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

