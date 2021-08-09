Needham & Company LLC Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $68.25

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.25 to $68.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

