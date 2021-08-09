Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.63 million to $9.25 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $15.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $50.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.56 million to $52.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.85 million to $98.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 995,720 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

