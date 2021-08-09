NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPCE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NPCE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

