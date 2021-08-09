Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.

NVRO stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nevro by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

