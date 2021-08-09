New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 226,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.01 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
