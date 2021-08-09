New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FCN opened at $144.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

