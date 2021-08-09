New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 300 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

