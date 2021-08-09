New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kemper were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

NYSE:KMPR opened at $65.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.