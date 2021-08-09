New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $870,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS opened at $97.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

