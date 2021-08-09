New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,600 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 496,519 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 210.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 198,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

BYD stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.