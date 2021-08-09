Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.10 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.460-$0.500 EPS.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.46. 1,407,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,971. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.