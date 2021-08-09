Newscrypto Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.77 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $103.77 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00144192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,415.04 or 0.98627411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00770234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 272,314,767 coins and its circulating supply is 152,665,120 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

