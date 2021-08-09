Newton Coin Project Tops 1-Day Volume of $636.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $42,902.54 and approximately $636.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

