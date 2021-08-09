NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 6,034 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.