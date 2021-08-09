NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 6,034 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

