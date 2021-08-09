NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

