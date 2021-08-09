NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,864,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.86 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

