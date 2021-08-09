NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.57. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

