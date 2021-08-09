NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $360.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

