NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 478,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,843,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,985,000 after purchasing an additional 92,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

