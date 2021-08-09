NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,833 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

