Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Danaher by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $307.28 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

