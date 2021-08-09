Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

