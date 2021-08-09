Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 470 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

