NFT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $194,763.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $194,763.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00818426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039655 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

