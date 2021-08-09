NFTX Price Reaches $201.82 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $201.82 or 0.00445768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $94.93 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

