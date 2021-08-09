Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

NCBS stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

