NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend Sells 3,546 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIKE alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $172.80 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.89 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 33,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.