Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock worth $29,603,979 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

