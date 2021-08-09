Node Runners (NDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69,288.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $69,288.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.99 or 0.00129047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Node Runners has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.20 or 0.00818618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00040029 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

