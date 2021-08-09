Noir (NOR) Trading Down 42.8% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $223,609.31 and approximately $464.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00035530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00287286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,559,177 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

