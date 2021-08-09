Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €57.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

ETR:VNA opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

