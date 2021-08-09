Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.10 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $75,061. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

