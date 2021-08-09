Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $386,328.96 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,187. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

