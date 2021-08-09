Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $60.32. 1,837,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.