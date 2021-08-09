Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of REX American Resources worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

