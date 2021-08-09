Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 46,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

