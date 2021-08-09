Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

