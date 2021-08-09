Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.09). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 213.34% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUWE opened at $4.26 on Monday. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuwellis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

