Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.02 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38.

