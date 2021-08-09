Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $296,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,489 shares of company stock valued at $44,248,809 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $533.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

