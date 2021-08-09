Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,160 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $633.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $632.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.51. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

